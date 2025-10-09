Pedro Martinez Gleefully Informs Yankees’ Fans About Their New Daddy
The Yankees lost to the Blue Jays on Wednesday night and were eliminated from the postseason. It has now been 16 years since New York won a World Series and despite the fact that this is now a common occurance, many people still seem to find fresh joy in the latest Yankees elimination. Especially those associated with the Red Sox.
On FS1 Boston postseason legend David Ortiz made sure that retired Yankees Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez knew that "daaa Yankees lose!" Meanwhile, over on the Turner networks, Pedro Martinez got to explain who the Yankees' new daddy is.
"For so many years those fans in New York bothered me with asking me 'Pedro, who's your daddy,'" Martinez told his co-hosts. "I said O.K. O.K. I'm going to take it like a man. 'Pedro, who's your daddy?' Even little kids. 'Pedro, who's your daddy?' I'll be like, 'O.K. little kid. You're pretty cute, man.' I'll be so happy. But once we beat 'em, I'm like 'you better consider, who's your daddy now?' Yeah. And now I finally realize who their daddy is. My godson. Oh yeah. Vladdy Jr. is their daddy. And that is a fact. And I'm so happy for that. Now they don't have to search anywhere. They just have to look at Vladdy and really say 'you're my daddy Vladdy.'"
As Martinez mentioned there, he is the godfather of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., which technically makes him the Yankees godgranddaddy now.