Pete Alonso Thinks MLB Should Allow ‘Hockey-Style’ Fights
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso took a page out of hockey's playbook as he suggested a new rule proposal for MLB.
While speaking to media ahead of the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, Alonso, who is making his his fifth All-Star appearance, suggested that players should not get ejected for charging the mound or fighting. Instead, he believes MLB should follow hockey's style, which tolerates fighting to happen between players during games.
"If there's one rule I could change, I don't think people should get ejected after charging the mound or fighting," Alonso said. "So I think it should be hockey style. No teams. No nothing. That's when people can like seriously get hurt. ... If you go out and charge the mound, then you should be able to, but if the pitcher or hitter or whoever charges, if they don't want to fight, they take a knee and then they don't have to fight. But if someone charges the mound, it's one vs. one, hockey style, and then that's it."
Alonso has been involved in multiple benches clearing incidents over his career. This includes when the Mets faced the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022, and Alonso was taken down by Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp.
If Alonso's pitch were to become a rule, it would intend to keep these brawls to one-on-one conflicts, rather than getting entire teams involved as the benches clear. Though MLB appears more focused on other changes to the game at this time, including potentially bringing the Automated Ball-Strike System to MLB in 2026, Alonso made his plea for the idea.