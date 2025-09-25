Pete Crow-Armstrong Stole Home From Second on a Wild Pitch vs. Mets
The Mets are clinging to a one-game lead in the NL wild card chase right now as they, the Reds and the Diamondbacks all lost on Wednesday night. New York didn't put up much of a fight in their loss to the Cubs at Wrigley Field as Chicago won 10-3 and Pete Crow-Armstrong scored from second on a wild pitch.
That's right. The same night a guy got thrown out at first from right field, another player basically stole home from second base.
The Cubs had a 6-2 lead in the bottom of the fifth when Crow-Armstrong came to the plate with two outs and a runner on third. PCA chopped one to third that was fielded cleanly by Mark Vientos, but his throw was in the grass and bounced into the stands. A run scored and Crow-Armstrong trotted to second on the error.
Two pitches later Mets reliever Clay Holmes threw one in the dirt. PCA ran to third, but noticed that no one was covering home so as he approached the bag he excellerated and sprinted for home.
If the Mets go on to miss the postseason, it won't be because of this play, but just being able to throw it in their late-season lowlight reel seems fitting.
More importantly, it's the perfect highlight to add to Crow-Armstrong's breakout season.