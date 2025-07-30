SI

Phillies Land Jhoan Duran From Twins in Major Trade Deadline Deal

Ryan Phillips

The Philadelphia Phillies acquired closer Jhoan Duran in a trade with the Minnesota Twins. Duran has a 2.01 ERA and 16 saves in 18 chances during the 2025 MLB season.
The Philadelphia Phillies acquired closer Jhoan Duran in a trade with the Minnesota Twins. Duran has a 2.01 ERA and 16 saves in 18 chances during the 2025 MLB season. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia Phillies landed arguably the biggest bullpen prize available at the 2025 MLB trade deadline.

On Wednesday afternoon, Philadelphia is finalizing a trade to land Minnesota Twins closer Jhoan Duran in what will prove to be a major upgrade to the team's bullpen. ESPN's Jeff Passan had the report.

The 27-year-old righty, who’s ranked No. 4 on Sports Illustrated’s list of trade candidates, is 6–4 with a 2.01 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, and 53 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings this season. He has 16 saves in 18 chances, and will be under team control through the 2027 season.

Phillies relievers currently rank 23rd in baseball with an ERA of 4.33, and their closer-by-committee approach has produced mixed results at best. That shouldn't be a problem moving forward.

In exchange for Duran, the Twins will be acquiring two prospects, Eduardo Tait and Mick Abel. Tait is the No. 4 prospect in Philly's system according to MLB Pipeline, and is an 18-year-old catcher who is already in High-A ball and has promising power. Abel, a 23-year-old right-handed starter, was the No. 15 pick in the 2020 MLB draft. He made his big league debut this season and in six starts is 2-2 with a 5.04 ERA, and a 1.36 WHIP.

