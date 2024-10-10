Phillies Fan Gives Priceless Interview After Team’s Season-Ending Loss to Mets
The Philadelphia Phillies, winners of 95 games and the champions of the NL East, had their season come to an abrupt end Wednesday with a 4-1 loss to the New York Mets in Game 4 of their NLDS.
The Phillies jumped out to a 1-0 lead before the Mets scored all of their runs on Francisco Lindor's grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning.
The Phillies lost in seven games in the NLCS last season and fell to the Astros in the 2022 World Series. They haven't won a title since 2008 when they beat the Rays.
A local Philadelphia news station interviewed fans after the game and one woman had a priceless take on her emotions following the loss.
"There’s a couple of low points in my life—my dog passing away and them getting a grand slam," Courtney O’Neill said. "The grand slam took the cake."
She added: "I feel like I might either check into AA, therapy, or an institute of some sort because this is crap. It's full of crap."
You gotta love sports.