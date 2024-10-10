SI

Phillies Fan Gives Priceless Interview After Team’s Season-Ending Loss to Mets

Andy Nesbitt

The Phillies had their season come to an end with Wednesday's loss to the Mets.
The Phillies had their season come to an end with Wednesday's loss to the Mets. / @69News
In this story:

The Philadelphia Phillies, winners of 95 games and the champions of the NL East, had their season come to an abrupt end Wednesday with a 4-1 loss to the New York Mets in Game 4 of their NLDS.

The Phillies jumped out to a 1-0 lead before the Mets scored all of their runs on Francisco Lindor's grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The Phillies lost in seven games in the NLCS last season and fell to the Astros in the 2022 World Series. They haven't won a title since 2008 when they beat the Rays.

A local Philadelphia news station interviewed fans after the game and one woman had a priceless take on her emotions following the loss.

"There’s a couple of low points in my life—my dog passing away and them getting a grand slam," Courtney O’Neill said. "The grand slam took the cake."

She added: "I feel like I might either check into AA, therapy, or an institute of some sort because this is crap. It's full of crap."

You gotta love sports.

More From Around MLB

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/MLB