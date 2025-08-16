SI

Phillies Jhoan Durán Carted Off the Field With Foot Injury During Non-Save Situation

Durán couldn't walk after he was hit by a line drive.

Stephen Douglas

Phillies closer Jhoan Durán was hit in the foot.
The Philadelphia Phillies may have lost their new closer. Jhoan Durán was hit in the foot with a line drive on Friday night in a non-save situation against the Washington Nationals.

Durán entered the game with Philadelphia up 6-2 in the 9th inning. The first and only batter he faced, Paul DeJung hit a ball right back to the mound. It bounced off the pitcher's foot and went into foul territory. Durán gave chase, but came up limping and eventually stopped.

He appeared unable to put weight on his right leg and had to leave the field in the bullpen cart.

Philadelphia acquired Duran from the Minnesota Twins at the trade deadline. Durán went 6–4 with a 2.01 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, and 53 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings in Minnesota this season. Coming into Friday he had appeared in four games for Philadelphia and earned saves in all four appearances while giving up just one hit.

