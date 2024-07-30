Pirates' Paul Skenes Becomes Just Sixth MLB Player Since 1893 to Achieve Strikeout Milestone
Another Paul Skenes start, another piece of history made by the Pittsburgh Pirates rookie starting pitcher.
Skenes, who earned a no-decision in the Pirates' 5-3 win over the Houston Astros on Monday at Minute Maid Park, struck out six batters, allowed a trio of walks and one earned run in six innings of work.
In doing so, Skenes joined some of baseball's best strikeout artists. He became just the sixth pitcher to record 100 career strikeouts in 13 games or fewer since the current mound distance of 60 feet, six inches was established back in 1893, according to the Pirates' account on X, formerly Twitter.
Below is a table showing the select company Skenes joined on Monday.
Player
Number of Strikeouts
Games Played
Hideo Nomo (1995)
119
12
Kerry Wood (1998)
118
12
Herb Score (1955)
107
12
Jose DeLeon (1983)
106
13
Paul Skenes (2024)
103
13
Masahiro Tanaka (2014)
103
13
When told of the milestone, Skenes acknowledged that it was "cool."
"It's pretty cool,” Skenes told MLB.com. “That's where the game is now. Starting pitchers get rewarded. That's the goal to get a lot of swing and miss."
Skenes, 22, has pitched to a 6-1 record with a 1.90 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings. He is among the odds-on favorites to win the National League Cy Young Award—and has all but secured the NL Rookie of the Year Award.
Skenes will next take the mound on Tuesday, August 6 against the San Diego Padres.