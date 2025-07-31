Pirates Trade Taylor Rogers to Cubs Just One Day After Acquiring Him
Taylor Rogers had an extremely short-lived tenure in Pittsburgh.
Just one day after being sent from the Reds to the Pirates in a package that saw Ke'Bryan Hayes go to Cincinnati, Rogers has now been traded to the Chicago Cubs, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
It's been quite the few days for Rogers, who also saw himself traded on the same day as his twin brother, Tyler, on Wednesday.
Rogers is an MLB journeyman having logged stints with the Minnesota Twins, San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers, San Francisco Giants, the Reds, the Pirates and now the Cubs. The 34-year-old was an All-Star in 2021 has posted a 2.45 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 33 innings of relief this season. He now heads to a Cubs team sitting at 63–45, one game behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central.