Pitbull Had Hilarious Joke for Reds Manager Terry Francona Before Speedway Classic
The Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves will meet at Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday night for Major League Baseball's Speedway Classic.
It's the first regular season MLB game to take place in the state of Tennessee and the first in the middle of a race track. Plus, a record-setting number of fans are slated to attend thanks to the capacity of just under 150,000 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The league pulled out all the stops for the occasion, which includes a pregame concert headlined by Grammy award winning artists Pitbull and Tim McGraw. The fusion between music and baseball led to some crossovers that you could never dream up. Reds star Elly De La Cruz threw a couple batting practice pitches to McGraw (yes, that's a real sentence). Reds manager Terry Francona even met up with Pitbull, who had the perfect comment as the pair bonded over their shaved heads.
As Francona went to shake Pitbull's hand and explain a time they met before, Mr. 305 quipped back with a great response.
"Actually, you go to the same barber, that's what you were going to say?" he hilariously said to Francona as the two chuckled.
Reds relief pitcher Brent Suter came prepared to meet Mr. Worldwide, revealing a bald cap he had on under a cowboy hat:
First pitch between the Reds and the Braves at Bristol Motor Speedway is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET. A full field was constructed inside the track for the event. The MLB announced last Monday that more than 85,000 tickets were sold to date, which would eclipse the previous paid attendance record of 84,587 set at Cleveland Stadium in 1954.