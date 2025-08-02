SI

MLB Speedway Classic Ticket Prices: Cheapest & Most Expensive Seats for Braves-Reds

How much will it cost to see baseball at Bristol Motor Speedway?

Blake Silverman

Bristol Motor Speedway will host the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds Saturday
Bristol Motor Speedway will host the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds Saturday / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds will play in front of a record-setting crowd Saturday as they meet for Major League Baseball's new Speedway Classic event at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Bristol Motor got a makeover for the occasion with a fully constructed MLB field in the middle of the track. With such a large venue, which has a capacity of just below 150,000, the event is bound to set a single-game MLB attendance record.

On Monday, the league announced that the Speedway Classic sold more than 85,000 tickets to date, which will break the previous attendance record of 84,587 that was set at Cleveland Stadium back in 1954.

Even though Bristol Motor has a larger capacity than Cincinnati's Great American Ball Park and Atlanta's Truist Park combined, the Speedway Classic is shaping up to cost more to get in compared to your average baseball game. Outside of the attendance record the game will break, the contest is the first MLB game played on a race track and the first in the state of Tennessee. The league brought out all the stops for the occasion, planning a pregame concert and giving both squads custom NASCAR-themed uniforms. And fans are coming from all over to witness the unique game.

Here's how much it would run you to catch the first ever regular season MLB game in the state of Tennessee:

Cheapest Tickets for the 2025 MLB Speedway Classic

The get-in price for the Speedway Classic between the Braves and Reds is $67 on TickPick and $75 on SeatGeek as of Friday evening. Of course, fans won't be able to call balls and strikes from those seats at Bristol Motor Speedway which has a capacity of just under 150,000.

As of Thursday, TickPick reported the average purchase price for the game was $99 which is 106% more expensive than a typical Reds home game at the Great American Ball Park, which has an average purchase price of $48 for Reds home games.

Most Expensive Tickets for the 2025 MLB Speedway Classic

To get closer to the action, fans can sit in the constructed stands just off the field inside the race track. That option will cost a pretty penny, though. On SeatGeek, there are a pair of seats available three rows behind the Reds dugout for a whopping $1,273 apiece. To shift a section over to sit right on top of the action just beside the Reds dugout, that will cost a pricey $1,528 a seat. TickPick has some seats behind home plate just aside from the Braves' dugout, but that top-notch experience is going for $1,850 a seat. To pay a bit less but stay on the floor, SeatGeek has two seats for $985 each. Those are in the ninth row on the third-base line.

