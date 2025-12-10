Predicting the Next Three Big-Name Players Who Could Be Traded in MLB Offseason
MLB's offseason has already provided some major moves, from Pete Alonso landing with the Orioles to Edwin Diaz agreeing to join the back-to-back defending champion Dodgers. The trade market has also heated up, with the likes of three-time All-Star starter Sonny Gray dealt to the Red Sox and three-time All-Star infielder Marcus Semien traded to the Mets.
But the rumor mill has been swirling around several other big names, leading to the possibility of a few more needle-moving trades being made this offseason. So, let's have a little fun and predict which big-name players will be the next to be dealt.
Ketel Marte, 2B, Diamondbacks
Most likely suitors: Mariners, Blue Jays, Red Sox
Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen opened up the possibility of a Marte trade at the GM Meetings in November, when he told the Burns & Gambo Show that teams were checking in on the 2023 National League Championship Series MVP. And while Hazen made it clear at the time that such a deal was “unlikely,” MLB Network's Jon Heyman reports that Marte's market is heating up at the winter meetings in Orlando, Fla. Trading Marte now is a possibility because he will reach 10 years of service time—five of those years in Arizona—two weeks into the 2026 season. Under the league's current CBA, teams cannot trade such players without the player's consent. Acquiring Marte, a versatile fielder with good bat-to-ball skills, power and experience in big playoff moments, could be a boon to several contenders.
MacKenzie Gore, SP, Nationals
Most likely suitors: Orioles, Yankees
New president of baseball operations Paul Toboni inherited a 66-win team that hasn't had a winning season since capturing a World Seres title in 2019. Washington's farm system, ranked just 23rd in baseball after the July 31 trade deadline, possesses some top-100 talent but could use an infusion of prospects. It's not surprising, then, that there is some trade buzz surrounding two pieces of the Nationals' young core at the big-league level, shortstop CJ Abrams and starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore, each of whom authored their best seasons yet. In a pitching market that has already garnered some traction in terms of trades, Gore, an All-Star for the first time in his career while posting a career-high 185 strikeouts in 2025, would figure to net a hefty package of prospects in return.
Jarren Duran, OF, Red Sox
Most likely suitors: Royals, Giants, Mets, Pirates
Boston has a good problem. They have four good outfielders in Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, Roman Anthony and Wilyer Abreu. It's a problem that led to Duran, an All-Star during the 2024 season, popping up in some trade rumors at the July 31 deadline; after which the Red Sox were glad they held onto him, for Anthony missed the last month of the season due to an oblique strain. Having depth in the form of an All-Star caliber player is enough to make Boston think twice about trading Duran. But the possibility of the Red Sox, in the market for starting pitching, acquiring a No. 2 or 3 starter behind ace Garrett Crochet in return for Duran is enticing. Duran could also be a good alternative to outfield-needy teams who miss out on the likes of Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger.