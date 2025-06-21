Rafael Devers Explains Why He's Okay Playing First Base for Giants, Not Red Sox
Rafael Devers is set to face the Boston Red Sox for the first time since they traded him to the San Francisco Giants last Sunday.
One of the key issues that led to the Red Sox trading Devers was that he was unwilling to play first base for the franchise. Devers was the Red Sox's longtime third baseman, until they acquired Alex Bregman this offseason and chose to have him play that position. Devers wanted to continue playing third base, but ultimately agreed to take on the designated hitter role by the start of the season.
In May, the Red Sox asked Devers to fill in at first base after Triston Casas suffered a season-ending injury. Devers expressed frustration with the Red Sox trying to make him play another position, and about a month later, Devers would ultimately get traded to the Giants.
In what appeared to be a sudden turn of events after coming to San Francisco, Devers said he was "here to play whatever they want me to play" after joining the Giants. The Giants plan to use him at designated hitter and try him out at first base. San Francisco's top prospect, Bryce Eldrige, appears to still be the team's long-term answer at first base.
Before Friday's game against the Red Sox, Devers was asked why he's now willing to play first base with the Giants when he wasn't okay with doing so for Boston.
Devers responded, "I would say that I had some good numbers over at Boston, and I think that I do feel that I have earned some respect. If they would had asked me at the beginning of Spring Training, yes I would have."
Devers did not feel respected by the Red Sox trying to keep having him switch positions, especially since it is not easy to quickly learn a new position. The Giants' brass had conversations with Devers about his position when he joined the team, and are not rushing him into playing first base during a game either, which seems to be the key difference in the approach from each team. Devers remains a designated hitter for the Giants at the moment, and will not play first base against the Red Sox this series.
Ultimately, it appears that the organizational approach—not playing first base in itself—was the deal breaker for Devers when the Red Sox tried having him play first base.