Rafael Devers Changes Tone With Giants About Preferred Position After Red Sox Trade
It appears Rafael Devers won't have the same gripes about his defensive position in San Francisco as he did with the Boston Red Sox, a disagreement that led to his ousting.
Officially introduced by the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Tuesday, Devers said he is flexible to play any position his new team requires.
"I'm here to give my 100%. ... They are the men in charge," Devers said through a translator. "I am here to play wherever they want me to play."
Asked a follow-up question if he has a preference where he plays in San Francisco, Devers repeated a similar answer.
"Like I said before, I am here to play wherever they want me to do and to give my best."
That's a much different answer than Devers gave the Red Sox earlier this year. After Boston signed Alex Bregman in free agency to take Devers's place at third, he refused to move across the diamond to first base when asked by the team. Devers, 28, made all 73 appearances for the Red Sox this season at designated hitter before getting traded on Sunday.
Just like Boston, the Giants also employ a Gold Glove third baseman—five-time award winner Matt Chapman. But with the hot corner occupied in the Bay Area, Devers appears more than willing to play first base—or any other position—in a Giants uniform.