Red Sox Star Rafael Devers Makes Stance Clear on Potential Position Change
Boston Red Sox franchise cornerstone Rafael Devers is entering the second season of a 10-year, $313.5 million contract that he signed prior to the 2024 campaign, and he's made no qualms about what position he wants to play in 2025 and beyond.
"Third base is my position. That's what I've played," Devers said through his translator. "I don't know what their plans are. I know we had a conversation. I made it clear what my desires were, and yeah, whatever happens from here, I don't know."
A potential position change for Devers has been discussed after the team signed free agent Alex Bregman to a three-year contract last week. Bregman is one of the best defensive third basemen in baseball, and would be a sizable upgrade at the position in the field over Devers.
Devers, of course, is one of the best hitters in the American League, and a big part of Boston's future. The team has discussed moving him to either first base or DH, which is something that Devers hasn't been too interested in so far.
"Like I said before, my position is third base. I don't know how they want to go about it or what they want to do, but I know that's the position I get ready to play every day."
When asked about whether or not he would DH, Devers said "No!"
The Red Sox reportedly assured Devers that he would be the third baseman well into the future when he signed the 10-year extension with the franchise. Manager Alex Cora addressed the discussions with Devers during his contract and past assurances made, noting that the general manager who promised that to the star third baseman wasn't employed by the franchise any longer.
"There's different people here [now], right?" Cora said. "There's a different leader here, so Chaim [Bloom] is in St. Louis right now."
It's unclear where this saga will end, but there's a possibility that Bregman starts the season playing second base for the Red Sox.