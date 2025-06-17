Rafael Devers Had Simple Reason for Choosing His New Jersey Number With Giants
New team, new number.
Rafael Devers will make his debut for the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday sporting a new jersey number—No. 16. Devers wore a No. 11 jersey throughout his time with the Boston Red Sox, up until they surprisingly traded him to the Giants on Sunday.
The number change comes because the Giants previously retired the No. 11 jersey in honor of Hall of Famer pitcher Cal Hubbell, who played for the Giants over his entire career from 1928 to '43.
With No. 11 not an option, Devers explained why he chose No. 16 as his new jersey number for San Francisco.
"I used the number in the minor leagues and I did really well with it," Devers told reporters during his introductory press conference, prompting a laugh from the press room.
In addition to a new number, Devers could soon see time at a new position on the Giants. The Giants plan to try Devers out at first base, and he will take grounders at first this week. While Devers refused to play first for the Red Sox, he is open to playing the position for the Giants. He said Tuesday, "I am here to play wherever they want me to play."
For now though, Devers will make his Giants debut Tuesday night as the team's designated hitter against the Cleveland Guardians, the position he has played all season thus far.