Rafael Devers Terrorized the Yankees One Last Time in Final At-Bat With Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox shocked the MLB world on Sunday by trading away designated hitter Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for a collection of pitchers and prospects.
The move comes amid a season of unrest between the Red Sox and Devers, with Devers expressing frustration about being moved off of third base to make room for Alex Bregman, and the team’s front office frustrated with Devers’s lack of interest in pivoting to play first base after injuries made such a move necessary.
In the end, the Red Sox pulled the plug, shipping off a player that they had committed to with a long-term deal just a few years ago.
Understandably, Red Sox fans were upset. Not only was Devers one of the best players on the roster, he was also a certified Yankees killer—one of the most important aspects of ascending to the top of Boston athletics.
On Sunday, Devers proved he was a nightmare for the Yankees until the very end, smashing a solo home run against New York to help Boston to a 2–0 victory just hours before he was traded across the country.
Of the 214 home runs Devers has hit in his career, 30 came against the Yankees—more than any other team in the majors.
He will undoubtedly be missed by Red Sox fans, but the team is apparently ready to start its next chapter.