Randy Arozarena Had an Epic Bat Flip and Home Run Trot After Game-Tying Blast
The Seattle Mariners carry high expectations into the 2025 season and wasted no time providing their fans with a thrilling Opening Day victory over the Athletics in comeback fashion. Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Randy Arozarena stepped into the batter's box and did not exit until he had launched a mammoth, game-tying home run to left field.
It was a special moment that called for a special celebration and Arozarena delivered, spiking his bat into the Earth's mantle and staring into his home dugout.
Jorge Polanco would soon follow with a decisive two-run shot of his own as the Mariners got off to a 1-0 start.
It would be hard for Seattle to script a better first act for their season and the late-inning heroics had to feel good for Arozarena who came over to the club via a midseason trade last campaign.