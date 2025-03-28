SI

Randy Arozarena Had an Epic Bat Flip and Home Run Trot After Game-Tying Blast

That's how you start a season.

Kyle Koster

Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) celebrates after hitting a solo-home run against the Athletics during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park. Images
Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) celebrates after hitting a solo-home run against the Athletics during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park. Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
The Seattle Mariners carry high expectations into the 2025 season and wasted no time providing their fans with a thrilling Opening Day victory over the Athletics in comeback fashion. Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Randy Arozarena stepped into the batter's box and did not exit until he had launched a mammoth, game-tying home run to left field.

It was a special moment that called for a special celebration and Arozarena delivered, spiking his bat into the Earth's mantle and staring into his home dugout.

Jorge Polanco would soon follow with a decisive two-run shot of his own as the Mariners got off to a 1-0 start.

It would be hard for Seattle to script a better first act for their season and the late-inning heroics had to feel good for Arozarena who came over to the club via a midseason trade last campaign.

