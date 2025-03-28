Ichiro Suzuki Threw Blazing First Pitch in Full Uniform for Mariners' Opening Day
Ichiro Suzuki has still got it. The baseball legend threw out the first pitch at T-Mobile Park for the Seattle Mariners' Opening Day game against the Athletics Thursday and he came to impress.
Although the Mariners will hang his signature No. 51 jersey in the rafters on Aug. 9, he looks like he could still patrol the outfield before then, if needed. Suzuki walked out of the dugout to a standing ovation Thursday. He donned his full uniform, glove and all, as he jogged to the mound to throw the ceremonial first pitch to Mariners manager Dan Wilson.
And Suzuki warned Wilson to be ready for a fastball. He proceeded to throw 84-mph heater down the plate, although a smidge high.
Suzuki, 51, headlines the 2025 National Baseball Hall of Fame class, where he'll be inducted on July 27 alongside CC Sabathia and Billy Wagner. Unfortunately, Suzuki missed becoming the second-ever unanimous selection by just one vote. Nevertheless, he gets his much-deserved day in Cooperstown, N.Y. this summer, which will be followed by a jersey retirement ceremony in Seattle.
He has a busy summer ahead. But after that first pitch, some MLB teams may be interested in his services.