Randy Johnson Had Classy Reason for Delaying Mariners Jersey Retirement Until 2026
The Seattle Mariners announced on Monday that they are retiring Hall of Fame pitcher Randy Johnson's No. 51 jersey in 2026.
Johnson played for six teams in MLB over 20 years, but spent the most time with the Mariners, where he pitched from 1989-1998. During his time with the Mariners, Johnson was a five-time MLB All-Star, four-time MLB strikeout leader, and Cy Young award winner.
Though Johnson was a franchise legend, his jersey retirement has come long overdue. Even so, he's delaying the jersey retirement until 2026 for a special reason—to let Ichiro Suzuki have his moment.
The Mariners announced earlier this year that they are retiring Suzuki's jersey this season. Rather than Johnson also having his jersey retired this year alongside Suzuki, Johnson wanted Suzuki to have his own day to celebrate, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. For that reason, Johnson is waiting until next year to see his jersey get retired with the Mariners.
Suzuki, who initially wrote a letter to Johnson to ask if he could wear No. 51 as well, will have his number retired on Aug. 9 this season. With the Mariners, Suzuki was a 10-time MLB All-Star, American League MVP, and 10-time MLB Gold Glove winner and an all-time franchise great.
While Johnson will wait until Suzuki to give him his moment to shine, Johnson has already had his No. 51 jersey retired by the Arizona Diamondbacks, who he won the World Series and World Series MVP with in 2001. Johnson has been honored by the Mariners by getting inducted into the team's Hall of Fame, and will see his jersey retired by them as well in a year.