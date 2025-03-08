SI

Rangers' Jacob deGrom Shines in 2025 Spring Training Debut

The two-time Cy Young winner looks ready to roll in 2025.

Tom Dierberger

deGrom returned to the mound in September after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2023.
deGrom returned to the mound in September after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2023. / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
In this story:

Two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom is working toward a comeback in 2025.

The Texas Rangers ace was perfect in two innings of work during his spring training debut Saturday in an exhibition against the Kansas City Royals. He fanned Bobby Witt Jr. and Kyle Isbel in the first inning, and notched another strikeout in the second inning against Tyler Gentry.

In all, deGrom threw 31 pitches—21 for strikes—and averaged 97 mph on his four-seam fastball.

deGrom, the back-to-back NL Cy Young award winner in 2018 and '19, has logged just nine starts since signing a five-year deal worth $185 million with the Rangers in December 2022. He underwent Tommy John surgery in June 2023 and made his return to the mound in September.

deGrom is expected to pitch in the back of the Rangers' rotation that features Nathan Eovaldi, Jon Gray and Tyler Mahle.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tom Dierberger
TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

Home/MLB