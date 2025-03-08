Rangers' Jacob deGrom Shines in 2025 Spring Training Debut
Two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom is working toward a comeback in 2025.
The Texas Rangers ace was perfect in two innings of work during his spring training debut Saturday in an exhibition against the Kansas City Royals. He fanned Bobby Witt Jr. and Kyle Isbel in the first inning, and notched another strikeout in the second inning against Tyler Gentry.
In all, deGrom threw 31 pitches—21 for strikes—and averaged 97 mph on his four-seam fastball.
deGrom, the back-to-back NL Cy Young award winner in 2018 and '19, has logged just nine starts since signing a five-year deal worth $185 million with the Rangers in December 2022. He underwent Tommy John surgery in June 2023 and made his return to the mound in September.
deGrom is expected to pitch in the back of the Rangers' rotation that features Nathan Eovaldi, Jon Gray and Tyler Mahle.