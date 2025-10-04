Rangers Reach Deal With Skip Schumaker As New Manager After Bruce Bochy's Departure
Mere days after the Rangers and manager Bruce Bochy mutually agreed to end his managerial duties, the franchise has already landed on its new skipper.
It didn't have to look far, as Texas has reportedly hired Skip Schumaker as their next manager, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. After a two-year stint as the Marlins' manager, he spent this past season with the Rangers as a special assistant.
Schumaker, 45, was brought in as a senior advisor to president of baseball operations Chris Young after his tenure with Miami came to a close. He was the National League's Manager of the Year in 2023 after he led Miami to an 84-78 record and a wild-card berth.
When Texas announced that Bochy would not be returning as manager, the team mentioned that he had been offered a role to remain with the franchise in their front office in an advisory capacity. Bochy, 70, spent three seasons in the Rangers' dugout and led the team to their first World Series title in '23. He won three World Series championships as the Giants' manager, a position he held from 2007 to '19 after more than a decade leading the Padres.