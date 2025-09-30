Fired, Hired or Retained? The Manager Status of Each MLB Team Eliminated From Playoffs
The MLB playoffs have officially begun and with it, the quest for some fortunate clubs to capture a championship. But for the other unfortunate clubs who missed out on October baseball, the month can bring change, particularly in leadership at the manager position.
Already, MLB has seen some clubs part ways with managers. To help keep track of the comings and goings, here's a running list tracking the manager status of every MLB team eliminated from the postseason.
Which MLB managers have been fired?
Bob Melvin
San Francisco endured a disappointing campaign that saw the Giants race out to a 41-29 start and seem poised for the postseason, only to stumble to a 40-52 record the rest of the way to miss out on October. And unfortunately for Melvin, the underwhelming finish cost him his job. The Giants, after seemingly endorsing him by picking up his option for 2026 in July, made an about-face and opted to instead fire the three-time Manager of the Year. In two seasons managing San Francisco, Melvin went 161-163.
Rocco Baldelli
Rocco Baldelli's tenure in Minnesota started out with a bang, as the then first-year manager led the slugging Twins to just the franchise's second-ever 100-win season back in 2019. While the Twins never again eclipsed the century-win mark under Baldelli's stewardship, the club did go on to win two more American League Central titles, bowing out in the first round of the playoffs in each year while missing out on the postseason in his four other seasons at the helm. The firing of Baldelli, who had his 2026 option picked up earlier in the year, signals a reset on the field for a Twins team that gutted its roster at the trade deadline during the summer.
The "parted ways" category
Bruce Bochy
Bruce Bochy, a four-time World Series champion who led the Rangers to the franchise's first and only championship in 2023, mutually agreed with the club to part ways. Texas reached the pinnacle of the sport with Bochy perched on the top stoop of the dugout in 2023, but limped to 78-84 and 81-81 records in 2024 and 2025, respectively. Bochy himself even acknowledged that the club "underachieved" in '25, perhaps appreciating his and the club's shortcomings. But after coaxing him out of retirement, the Rangers can't look back at Bochy's tenure as anything but a smashing success.
Ron Washington
The Angels on Sept. 30 declined to pick up the 2026 options of manager Ron Washington and interim manager Ray Montgomery, a disappointing end to the Washington tenure. The 73-year-old Washington, who led the Rangers to two AL pennants in the 2010s, stepped away from managing duties on June 20 due to a health issue, which he later revealed to be quadruple bypass heart surgery, a procedure he underwent on June 30. Washington had hoped for the opportunity to return to manage the club in 2026, but it was unfortunately not to be. Washington went 135-189 in two seasons managing Los Angeles.
Which MLB managers have been retained?
Don Kelly
The Pirates on May 8 fired Derek Shelton and named then-bench coach Don Kelly the interim manager. Kelly led the club to a 59-65 record, including a winning record at home, while overseeing a pitching staff that recorded the fourth-best ERA in all of baseball since the All-Star break. The Pirates were obviously not pleased that the franchise endured its 10th straight losing season, but they were impressed enough with Kelly to extend his contract on Sept. 29.
Carlos Mendoza
The Mets, despite enduring one of the most inexplicable collapses for a seemingly postseason-bound club, on Sept. 29 announced that manager Carlos Mendoza would be returning as the skipper in 2026. It's not too surprising, given that president of baseball operations David Stearns had multiple times expressed his confidence in Mendoza in August. Despite the team's stunning fall from grace in 2025, Mendoza and the Mets are still just a year removed from reaching the National League Championship Series, and Stearns expressed his belief that the skipper is a "very good manager." However, Mendoza's coaching staff will be further "evaluated", suggesting there could be some changes coming.
Oliver Marmol
Cardinals new president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom on Sept. 30 announced that manager Oliver Marmol will return in 2026. Marmol led the Cardinals to a 93-win season and National League Central title in 2022, but hasn't reached those heights since, as St. Louis has finished below .500 in two of the last three seasons. But the club is transitioning to a new leader in the front office and looking to get younger on the field, so it appears patience is being exercised with Marmol.