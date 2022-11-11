Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Spencer Howard

Spencer Howard had difficulty staying in the rotation in 2022, in part due to injuries throughout the season.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

P Spencer Howard

Statistics for 2022: Howard went 2-4 with a 7.41 ERA in 10 games (eight starts). He threw 37 2/3 innings, giving up 50 hits, 33 runs (31 earned) and 12 home runs. He walked 15 and struck out 32. Batters hit .309 against him and he had a 1.73 WHIP.

Season Transactions: Howard started the season on the Rangers’ 10-day injured list with a blister. He was activated on April 24 and then was sent to Triple-A Round Rock on April 30. He was called back to the Rangers on July 5 and went on the 15-day injured list on Aug. 10. On Sept. 11, he was sent to Round Rock on a rehab assignment. The Rangers activated him on Sept. 29, but then assigned him to their Rookie League team in Arizona. On Oct. 6, the Rangers recalled him as a postseason transaction.

Season Summary: Howard has struggled to get consistent opportunities as a starter, and for the second straight season he had an ERA north of 7.00. The .309 opponent batting average was the worst of his career, as was the 1.73 WHIP. He gave up at least one run in every outing except for his start on July 28 against the Angels, which was his best of the season. He pitched five innings, gave up three hits and struck out five. But he gave up 14 combined hits and 12 combined runs in his next two starts before his season basically ended due to injury.

Contract Status: Howard is in his final year of team control before he’s eligible for arbitration.

What’s next: If the Rangers truly are going to sign veteran pitching this offseason, then Howard’s job is on the line next spring, assuming he’s still in the organization. The ERA and the opponent batting average isn’t going to get him a bullpen job, much less a starting job. He’ll need to show he can be effective consistently in spring training to get a spot on the Opening Day roster.

