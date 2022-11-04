Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Glenn Otto

Glenn Otto came to the Rangers in 2021 in the Joey Gallo trade and had his first full season as a starter in 2022.

P Glenn Otto

Statistics for 2022: Otto went 7-10 with a 4.64 ERA in 27 games (all starts). He threw 135 2/3 innings, giving up 119 hits, 74 runs (70 earned), 21 home runs and 62 walks. He struck out 107. Batters hit .236 against him and he had a 1.33 WHIP.

Season Transactions: Otto was optioned to the Triple-A Round Rock Express to start the season. He was called up on April 22. On June 10 he was placed on the 10-day injured list. On June 21 he was optioned to Round Rock for a rehab assignment. On June 26 the Rangers called him from Round Rock.

Season Summary: Otto ended up with the second-most wins of any other starter on the team, tied with veteran Jon Gray. One of Otto’s biggest problems was giving up walks, something interim manager Tony Beasley asked him to work on starting in mid-August when he took over. The nudge paid off. He closed out his final seven starts by walking two or fewer in every start. In fact, he struck out 33 and walked eight in that span. Giving up home runs was still a problem, though. He gave up eight of his 21 for the season during that span, too. In what turned out to be his first full MLB season, he only went on the IL once (COVID) and produced a solid opponent batting average of .236, which represented a 100-point drop from the six starts he made in 2021.

Contract Status: Otto was a rookie in 2022 and remains under team control.

What’s next: He’s never going to have overpowering stuff. But, with a little more command on his off-speed pitches and a bit more efficiency when it comes to giving up walks and home runs, he can become an innings eater for this team. That’s the next step for Otto, who is likely to have more competition in the form of high-priced veteran pitching for his job in 2023, if the Rangers get their way in free agency.

