Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Eli White

Eli White suffered a wrist injury in June that derailed his 2022 season, allowing him to play in fewer than 50 games for the Rangers.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

OF Eli White

Statistics for 2022: Batted .200/.274/.305/.579 in 47 games (21-for-105) with 16 runs, 32 total bases, two doubles, three home runs, 10 RBI and 11 walks. He struck out 41 times, stole 12 bases and was caught stealing one time. He played 22 games in center field, 21 games in left field and one game in right field. He was charged with one error.

Season Transactions: White made the Opening Day roster. On June 13 he was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right wrist fracture. On June 21 the Rangers moved him to the 60-day injured list. On Sept. 7 the Rangers sent him to Triple-A Round Rock for a rehab assignment. His assignment was cut short after a setback and he was shut down for the rest of the season.

Season Summary: There was a short period of time in May when the speedy White looked like he might be the answer in the leadoff spot. But that was before the Rangers moved Marcus Semien there and he put the spot on lock-down. White made perhaps the catch of the season in a game against Tampa Bay in late May. But once he broke his left wrist it was clear he was going to miss a good portion of the season. While the setback in September was minor, it’s not clear if he was even a candidate to be recalled, as the Rangers were giving Bubba Thompson a full test drive in left field.

Contract Status: White is under team control for the 2023 season. He is not eligible for arbitration until 2024.

What’s next: White’s roster spot for 2023 isn’t guaranteed. The Rangers seem to have solid answers in right field with Adolis Garcia and center field with Leody Taveras. Bubba Thompson has staked a claim to left, but it’s not locked down. In fact, any outfielder in the system with aspirations to play for the Rangers is focusing their energy on left field. White will likely be on the roster for Spring Training, but he’ll be in a race to make the Opening Day roster next March.

2022 Texas Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps:

