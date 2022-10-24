Skip to main content

Rangers Manager Bruce Bochy: 'I'm All In On This'

The Texas Rangers introduced Bruce Bochy as their new manager during a ceremony and press conference Monday.

Freshly-hired Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy made it clear why took the job during his opening statement at an introductory press conference Monday.

“I’m all in,” Bochy said. “I’m all in on this.”

With that, the Rangers had their 20th full-time manager in team history.

Rangers general manager Chris Young called Bochy the team’s “first choice” after a two-week search process.

Bochy is taking over a franchise that has had six straight losing seasons, the longest streak in team history. The Rangers won 68 games in 2022, just an eight-game improvement over the 60 in 2021.

That lack of improvement, in part, led to the firings of manager Chris Woodard and president of baseball operations Jon Daniels within 48 hours of each other in mid-August.

That led to Tony Beasley being named the team’s interim manager and Young being overseeing baseball operations, while retaining his general manager title.

Beasley went 17-31 as interim manager and was the only other person interviewed by Young. That interview took place two days after the end of the regular season.

Bochy inherits personnel that include two of the highest-paid players in team history — shortstop Corey Seager and second baseman Marcus Semien. The latter is a Gold Glove finalist. The former set a career high in home runs. Both are under contract together for the next six seasons.

The Rangers did solidify themselves in other areas in 2022. First baseman Nathaniel Lowe became the first Texas player in six years to hit .300 for a season. Third baseman Josh Jung got healthy and made his Major League debut and is considered the Opening Day starter at the position. Jonah Heim made a case to be the front-line catcher.

In the outfield, right fielder Adolis García has his second productive season and center fielder Leody Taveras proved he was capable of being an every day player.

The pitching staff needs help. Martín Pérez was the only starter to finish above .500 and won 12 games, but he’s a free agent. Both Pérez and the Rangers have repeatedly said they want to get a long-term deal done. Jon Gray, in the first year of a four-year deal, won seven games despite injuries that forced him to miss two months of the season.

The rest of the rotation is in flux, as it was filled with young, inconsistent starters, the most productive being Glenn Otto.

The Rangers have made it clear that improving their starting rotation this offseason is a top priority.

Bochy agreed to a three-year contract with the Rangers on Friday. He is the first skipper to come to the Rangers having previously led a team to a World Series title.

Bochy has a record of 2,003-2,029 with the San Diego Padres (1995-2006) and San Francisco Giants (2007-19). He was the National League Manager of the Year in 1996.

He had his most significant success with the Giants, leading the team to World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014. The 2010 title came at the expense of the Rangers, who were making their first World Series appearance.

After stepping aside as manager of the Giants, he remained with the organization as a special advisor and became the manager of the French national team.

