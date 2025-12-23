Evan Carter Rumors Mean Pivotal Season Ahead for Rangers Outfielder

Let’s get the easy part out of the way — yes, Major League teams have checked in with the Texas Rangers about outfielder Evan Carter.

Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young said that during a call with media earlier this month.

“The teams that have called on him this offseason, I mean, everybody sees how good Evan Carter can be,” Young said.

Rangers fans have seen it — in a small dose. That September and October in 2023 were terrific. He slashed .306/.413/.645 with five home runs and 12 RBI in 23 games. In the playoffs, he slashed .300/.417/.500 with a home run and six RBI.

Since then, he’s dealt with major injuries and inconsistent playing time. Yet, other teams have checked in on him because, they have the same memories of 2023 that the Rangers do. But memories only last for so long. Eventually, time and patience run out. For Carter, 2026 might his last chance to stay healthy and become the player the Rangers believe he can be.

Evan Carter’s Pivotal Season

Carter has played just 108 games in the past two seasons — 45 in 2024 and 63 in 2025. Injuries have played a huge role in that limitation. He suffered a stress reaction in his back in 2024, one that was difficult to diagnose. He was able to participate in spring training last season but started the year at Triple-A Round Rock to continue to work on his swing, one that would put less stress on his back.

Once he returned on May 6, he dealt with a left quad strain later in May that put him on the 10-day injured list. Back spasms got him for 10 days in August and his season ended with a right wrist fracture in August.

General manager Ross Fenstermaker said that Carter has been completing his recovery and rehab in Texas and should be a full go for spring training in February. Even in fits and starts, there is near-full season of work to look at.

In 131 games he’s slashed .235/.326/.420 with 15 home runs and 52 RBI. The on-base percentage is in the area the Rangers want. Texas would like to see him walk more, but he’s proven he has a solid eye at the plate. His speed on the basepaths isn’t in question. Nor is his glove. He has Gold Glove-level fielding ability.

The key for Carter is to stay healthy. The Rangers want him in center field. Teams are willing to ask about him now because there is still unfulfilled promise. He’s young enough — just 23 years old — to still take a chance on him in trade. But that’s the same reason the Rangers want to keep him. His talent with good health makes him the center fielder for years to come.

But the future changes fast. Ask Marcus Semien and Adolis Garcia. Another year of inconsistent health for Carter may be the end of his chances in Texas and elsewhere.

