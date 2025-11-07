Ranking Four Best Landing Spots for Cody Bellinger in Free Agency
After landing in the Bronx via a trade by the Cubs last winter, Cody Bellinger could be on the move for the second offseason in a row after he turned down a $25 million option from the Yankees to pursue a better deal. He should have a number of suitors.
In 2025, Bellinger slashed .272/.334/.489, with 29 home runs, 98 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases. He had a solid wRC+ of 125 and produced 4.9 fWAR. It was arguably his best season since he was named NL MVP in 2019 as a member of the Dodgers.
Somehow, Bellinger is only 30 years old. He’s a two-time All-Star, has a World Series ring, is a good defender at all three outfield positions, and can play first base. Few players have the defensive versatility he boasts, while also providing pop at the plate.
Bellinger should receive a decent-sized contract this winter, and the following four teams could give it to him. For this exercise, we've ranked them from the weakest fit to the strongest, but all four teams are reasonable possibilities for the veteran free agent.
New York Mets
The Mets need to add to their offense and find another reliable outfielder. Bellinger fits perfectly. As noted, he provides solid defense at all three outfield spots and can play first if needed. New York’s center fielders ranked 27th in OPS (.598) during the 2025 season while slashing .210/.284/.314. An upgrade is sorely needed.
Additionally, Pete Alonso’s knockdown, drag-out free agency saga last season could have left some bruises and might lead both parties to walk away this winter. If that happens, the Mets will need to find a power bat. Bellinger has a career 144 wRC+ at Citi Field and would have no problem fitting in.
New York Yankees
Bellinger obviously fits back with the Yankees, but only if they aren’t totally sold on going full-time with youngsters Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones. Bellinger and Trent Grisham are free agents, as is Paul Goldschmidt. That’s 73 home runs New York has to replace. Bellinger was second on the team in WAR this season (5.1), and he raked at Yankee Stadium. In 80 home games in 2025, Bellinger slashed .302/.365/.544 with 18 home runs, 55 RBIs, and a wRC+ of 151. The Yankees know what he can do, and he might be a safer bet than going elsewhere in free agency.
Seattle Mariners
With Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suarez both off to free agency, the Mariners need to solidify their corner infield spots. Bellinger could step right in at first base and give Seattle a left-handed bat with some thump. He could also move to the outfield, as Seattle’s right fielders ranked 28th in OPS (.618) this season, slashing an anemic .222/.281/.337. Bellinger would be an immediate upgrade.
In 11 career games at T-Mobile Park, he is slashing .333/400/.600, with three home runs and a wRC+ of 173. The Mariners came painfully close to reaching their first World Series. If they want to get over the hump in 2026, they’re going to need to spend.
Cleveland Guardians
Guardians center fielders ranked dead last in OPS this season (.574), and slashed .199/.256/.318.
If Cleveland follows through with trading Steven Kwan, the team’s need for outfield help will be even more dire. Chase DeLauter made his debut in the postseason and should help things, but adding a veteran bat like Bellinger’s would give the lineup a boost. It’s worth noting, he has an .831 career OPS at Progressive Field, with a wRC+ of 109.