SI

Ranking Four Best Landing Spots for Cody Bellinger in Free Agency

Bellinger opted out of his $25 million deal with the Yankees to become a free agent.

Ryan Phillips

New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger is a free agent this offseason.
New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger is a free agent this offseason. / Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images
In this story:

After landing in the Bronx via a trade by the Cubs last winter, Cody Bellinger could be on the move for the second offseason in a row after he turned down a $25 million option from the Yankees to pursue a better deal. He should have a number of suitors.

In 2025, Bellinger slashed .272/.334/.489, with 29 home runs, 98 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases. He had a solid wRC+ of 125 and produced 4.9 fWAR. It was arguably his best season since he was named NL MVP in 2019 as a member of the Dodgers.

Somehow, Bellinger is only 30 years old. He’s a two-time All-Star, has a World Series ring, is a good defender at all three outfield positions, and can play first base. Few players have the defensive versatility he boasts, while also providing pop at the plate.

Bellinger should receive a decent-sized contract this winter, and the following four teams could give it to him. For this exercise, we've ranked them from the weakest fit to the strongest, but all four teams are reasonable possibilities for the veteran free agent.

New York Mets

The Mets need to add to their offense and find another reliable outfielder. Bellinger fits perfectly. As noted, he provides solid defense at all three outfield spots and can play first if needed. New York’s center fielders ranked 27th in OPS (.598) during the 2025 season while slashing .210/.284/.314. An upgrade is sorely needed.

Additionally, Pete Alonso’s knockdown, drag-out free agency saga last season could have left some bruises and might lead both parties to walk away this winter. If that happens, the Mets will need to find a power bat. Bellinger has a career 144 wRC+ at Citi Field and would have no problem fitting in.

New York Yankees

Bellinger obviously fits back with the Yankees, but only if they aren’t totally sold on going full-time with youngsters Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones. Bellinger and Trent Grisham are free agents, as is Paul Goldschmidt. That’s 73 home runs New York has to replace. Bellinger was second on the team in WAR this season (5.1), and he raked at Yankee Stadium. In 80 home games in 2025, Bellinger slashed .302/.365/.544 with 18 home runs, 55 RBIs, and a wRC+ of 151. The Yankees know what he can do, and he might be a safer bet than going elsewhere in free agency.

Seattle Mariners

With Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suarez both off to free agency, the Mariners need to solidify their corner infield spots. Bellinger could step right in at first base and give Seattle a left-handed bat with some thump. He could also move to the outfield, as Seattle’s right fielders ranked 28th in OPS (.618) this season, slashing an anemic .222/.281/.337. Bellinger would be an immediate upgrade.

In 11 career games at T-Mobile Park, he is slashing .333/400/.600, with three home runs and a wRC+ of 173. The Mariners came painfully close to reaching their first World Series. If they want to get over the hump in 2026, they’re going to need to spend.

Cleveland Guardians

Guardians center fielders ranked dead last in OPS this season (.574), and slashed .199/.256/.318.

If Cleveland follows through with trading Steven Kwan, the team’s need for outfield help will be even more dire. Chase DeLauter made his debut in the postseason and should help things, but adding a veteran bat like Bellinger’s would give the lineup a boost. It’s worth noting, he has an .831 career OPS at Progressive Field, with a wRC+ of 109.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/MLB