Yankees Outfielder Cody Bellinger Expected to Opt for Free Agency
Bellinger put together the second-highest WAR of his career in 2025.
In this story:
Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger is expected to opt out of his contract in New York and test free agency this offseason, according to a report from ESPN's Jorge Castillo.
The Yankees lost their ALDS tilt with the Blue Jays earlier this week, ending their season. The news regarding Bellinger's future is the first to trickle out of the Bronx since the franchise's postseason elimination.
Bellinger posted the second-highest wins above replacement (WAR) of his nine-year career in 2025, as he hit .272 with 29 home runs and 98 RBI. He also stole 13 bases and posted an .813 OPS.
The 30-year-old Bellinger spent the first six seasons of his career with the Dodgers, before two seasons with the Cubs and this season with the Yankees.
More MLB on Sports Illustrated
Published