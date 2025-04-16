Rays-Red Sox Game Delayed by the Worst Sound You’ve Ever Heard
It's been a bit of a rough year for MLB teams playing at temporary stadiums.
On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Rays' game against the Boston Red Sox was delayed for an unusual reason: an unbearable ringing sound was emanating through the stadium speakers at the Rays' temporary home of George M. Steinbrenner Field.
With two outs in the bottom of the second inning and the Red Sox leading 3-1, Rays outfielder Jake Mangum stepped up to the plate. But instead of hearing his walk-up music, Mangum heard the 21st century equivalent of nails on a chalkboard
His facial expression says everything you need to know about what it was like to hear this excruciating noise. Here's video of the moment, courtesy of Rob Friedman on X. But be warned before you click—it is extremely annoying, to the point of pain.
As the ringing persisted for about 40 seconds, fans covered their ears in the stands. The personnel at George M. Steinbrenner Field finally got the grating sound to stop, which garnered a loud cheer from the crowd.
That has to go down as one of the most unusual delays you'll see at an MLB game.