Mets Announcers Baffled by Embarrassing Moment at Athletics' Sacramento Ballpark
The Oakland Athletics' temporary stadium Sutter Health Park has not exactly been generating the best publicity in the early parts of the 2025 season. First, the Athletics' less-than-desirable setup for press conferences—something that resembled a shed—at Sutter Health Park made the franchise the butt of jokes. Then, the minor league ballpark's quirky logistics created a brief moment of panic for Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki, who needed to quickly get to the clubhouse, which, for some reason, is located behind the wall in left center.
So, it hasn't been great, to say the least. And things didn't get any better during the Athletics' 3-1 win over the New York Mets on Saturday.
Mets outfielder Jose Siri was forced to exit the game after fouling a ball off of his left foot in the top of the second inning. So, given Siri's pain, as well as the comically-long walk to the clubhouse, two golf carts came to escort the Mets outfielder across the field.
The golf cart bearing Siri fortunately had no problems. The golf cart bringing up the rear, unfortunately, did, as it ran out of gas almost halfway to the outfield wall.
To the amazement of Mets announcers Gary Cohen and Ron Darling, Sutter Health Park employees then had to physically push the golf cart to the wall, causing an embarrassing delay in the game. And the endeavor was not without its hiccups.
Cohen, as he does so well on Mets games, summed it up best.
"Well—you know—we used to have a saying back when I was doing minor league baseball in the 1980s," Cohen said. "Whenever something like that would happen, we'd say, 'That's why they call it the minor leagues.' "
"This is something out of Keystone Cops," deadpanned Darling as the employees struggled to maneuver the cart past the outfield wall's door.
Sutter Health Park will be the Athletics' temporary home for at least the next three seasons until the team's permanent home in Las Vegas is ready. That means there could be more embarrassing moments on the way.
But hey, at least the ballpark's fan experience is largely passable.