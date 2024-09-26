SI

Rays SS Wander Franco Will Be Tried For Sexual Abuse of Minor in Dominican Republic

The former All-Star has not played since 2023.

Patrick Andres

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco celebrates after hitting a two run single in the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field.
Two months after being charged with sexual abuse in the Dominican Republic, Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has been ordered to stand trial.

According to a Thursday ruling in the city of Puerto Plata by Judge Pascual Valenzuela—reported on by Juan Arturo Recio of ESPN—the evidence against Franco was deemed sufficient to warrant criminal proceedings at a date to be determined.

On July 9, Franco was arrested on charges of sexual abuse and sexual exploitation against a minor. The arrest stemmed from allegations that Franco had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl; the girl's mother was also brought up on charges of human trafficking, money laundering and sexual exploitation.

Franco has not played since Aug. 12, 2023—one day before the 23-year-old was placed on the restricted list as the allegations toward him became public.

Once one of baseball's top prospects, Franco—who signed an 11-year, $182 million extension in Nov. 2021—made his first All-Star team in '23.

