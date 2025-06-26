SI

Rays SS Wander Franco Found Guilty for Sexual Abuse of a Minor in Dominican Republic

His two-year prison sentence is suspended.

Madison Williams

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco throws a ball.
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was officially found guilty on charges of sexual abuse of a minor in the Dominican Republic on Thursday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported. Franco was sentenced to a two-year prison sentence for having an illegal sexual relationship with a 14-year-old from when he was 21, though it will be suspended, per Juan Arturo Recio of ESPN República Dominicana, provided he doesn't violate the conditions set forth by the judge.

All of the conditions have not been yet been reported, but the main one that Franco is not allowed to approach minors with sexual intentions. If he fails to follow the conditions, he will serve two years in prison.

The victim's mother, Martha Vanessa Chevalier Almonte, was also found guilty of sexually trafficking her daughter and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, Recio reported.

Franco's conviction likely means it will be difficult for him to obtain a United States work visa, according to Passan, which would be neccessary to return to the MLB. He is currently on the restricted list for failing to report to Tampa last year. The Rays stopped playing Franco after Aug. 12, 2023, when the allegations first circulated.

Back in 2021, Franco signed an 11-year, $182 million deal with the Rays.

Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

