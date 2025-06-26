Rays SS Wander Franco Found Guilty for Sexual Abuse of a Minor in Dominican Republic
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was officially found guilty on charges of sexual abuse of a minor in the Dominican Republic on Thursday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported. Franco was sentenced to a two-year prison sentence for having an illegal sexual relationship with a 14-year-old from when he was 21, though it will be suspended, per Juan Arturo Recio of ESPN República Dominicana, provided he doesn't violate the conditions set forth by the judge.
All of the conditions have not been yet been reported, but the main one that Franco is not allowed to approach minors with sexual intentions. If he fails to follow the conditions, he will serve two years in prison.
The victim's mother, Martha Vanessa Chevalier Almonte, was also found guilty of sexually trafficking her daughter and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, Recio reported.
Franco's conviction likely means it will be difficult for him to obtain a United States work visa, according to Passan, which would be neccessary to return to the MLB. He is currently on the restricted list for failing to report to Tampa last year. The Rays stopped playing Franco after Aug. 12, 2023, when the allegations first circulated.
Back in 2021, Franco signed an 11-year, $182 million deal with the Rays.