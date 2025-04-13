Red Sox Announcers’ Quotes on White Sox Aged So Badly After Series Loss
The Chicago White Sox finally have something to cheer about.
The South Siders clinched their first series win of the season against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday, and it naturally had to be done in dramatic fashion.
In the ninth inning, Luis Robert Jr. scored from Brooks Baldwin's line drive to left field off Aroldis Chapman to help lift the White Sox to a 3-2 walk-off win at Rate Field. It marked the first time in 2025 that Chicago won back-to-back games.
Check out that moment here:
The White Sox joyously celebrated on the field after Saturday's victory, perhaps taking a little extra time to rub it in their opponents' announcers' faces.
Prior to the White Sox-Red Sox series, Boston announcers Dave O'Brien and Will Middlebrooks may have jinxed their team with their lines about being excited to face the AL Central bottom-dwellers that didn't age well at all.
The two were talking about the White Sox's recent loss to the Cleveland Guardians in which Mike Tauchman had a chance to tie the game late but appeared to suffer a hamstring injury as he rounded third base.
It was a truly unfortunate way to go out, and O'Brien and Middlebrooks said as much.
"The White Sox invent ways to lose games," O'Brien said.
"The trip to Chicago could be coming at the perfect time," Middlebrooks added.
Following those comments, the Red Sox would go on to lose their first two series games against the White Sox, 11-1 and 3-2.
O'Brien had a much sadder call during Saturday's loss:
"The Red Sox lose again to the Chicago White Sox, who had lost eight consecutive games coming into this series, 121 times last year. And the Red Sox have a lot of things they need to figure out here."
In the Red Sox's defense, they gave up just four hits all game, and it was also Chapman's first blunder with the team.
Maybe the team can still salvage some pride and avoid a series sweep in Sunday's finale.