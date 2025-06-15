Red Sox Celebratory Tweet About Rafael Devers Took on New Meaning After Trade
The Boston Red Sox stunned the baseball world early Sunday evening when they traded Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants for a package that includes pitchers Kyle Harrison and Jordan Hicks.
The move came just hours after Boston completed a three-game sweep of the hated New York Yankees with a 2-0 win at Fenway Park
Devers came up big in his final game with the franchise as he hit a solo home run in the fifth inning. It was his 15th dinger of the year, and it led to the Red Sox social media team tweeting out this GIF of Devers with the caption: "That is... GONE!"
Well, a few hours later that tweet took on quite a different meeting as Devers was in fact gone.
Fans were quick to pick up on that.
The Red Sox will get to see Devers again soon, as they will play the Giants in San Francisco next weekend.