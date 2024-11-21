Red Sox Fans React to Chris Sale Winning Cy Young Award One Year After Trading Him to Braves
Longtime MLB ace Chris Sale won the National League Cy Young Award on Wednesday night, beating out Phillies hurler Zack Wheeler and Pirates rookie Paul Skenes with 26 of 30 first-place votes.
The 35-year-old Sale finished 2024 with an 18-3 record and led the NL in ERA (2.38), strikeouts (154), and wins (18)—taking home the NL's pitching triple crown. He also won the National League's Comeback Player of the Year Award, Gold Glove, and was named to the All-MLB first team.
Sale has always been a decorated pitcher, racking up eight All-Star appearances, leading the MLB in strikeouts three times, and winning the 2018 World Series with the Boston Red Sox over his 14-year career. But Wednesday's award was special, as he took home his first Cy Young Award.
The cherry on top? After an up-and-down seven-year tenure in Boston, the Red Sox traded Sale and cash considerations to the Atlanta Braves this offseason in exchange for infielder Vaughn Grissom.
He won said Cy Young less than a year later.
Despite outward frustration with their teams ownership, front office, and managerial efforts over the past several seasons, Red Sox fans hearts were warmed with the news of Sale's accomplishment. Here's how they reacted on X (formerly Twitter):
Given the multitude of injuries Sale battled during his time in Boston, it's certainly a feel-good story for him to earn the Cy Young honor like this.
I'm glad it worked out this way," said Sale upon receiving the award. "I feel like I'm able to appreciate this moment more now."