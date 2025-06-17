Red Sox Exec Craig Breslow’s Bold Line After Rafael Devers Trade Led to Lots of Jokes
The Red Sox sent shockwaves across the league when they sent homegrown star Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants in a blockbuster trade over the weekend. Less surprisingly, when the Red Sox made their first public comments about the deal in a Zoom call Monday night, they doubled down on it.
Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow tried to explain the franchise's motive behind the trade, which came way out of left field despite Devers's previous grievances with being asked to switch positions this season.
During the Zoom call, Breslow dropped a rather bold line about the state of the Red Sox after Devers's exit: "I do think there's a real chance that at the end of the season, we're looking back and we've won more games than we otherwise would've."
Here is that quote in more context.
It's clear that Breslow and the rest of the Red Sox organization believe the trade was made in the club's best interest, severing ties with a top-15 hitter who they thought wasn't worth the money or the headaches.
Whether the deal works out well for them remains to be seen—for now, fans couldn't help cracking a few jokes at the Red Sox's expense. Fans immediately drew parallels between Breslow's comments and what Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison said after trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this year.