Red Sox Fail Two Fundamentals Tests, Give Away Game 2 to Yankees
The Red Sox will rue losing Game 2 of their wild card series Wednesday against the Yankees, 4–3, because for one night they failed the test of fundamentals. Here are the two crucial seventh-inning plays when the Red Sox let pass their opportunity to advance to the ALDS.
1. Ceddanne Rafaela fails to execute a sacrifice bunt
In a 3–3 tie, Boston had runners at first and second thanks to wildness from Yankees starter Carlos Rodon (who from the first pitch of the inning could not command the ball and kept looking at his hand as if compromised). Red Sox manager Alex Cora called for the right play: a sacrifice bunt. Boston could take the lead with two outs: a bunt and a fly ball.
Rafaela did have three bunts during the regular season. Each time he squared early and properly. This time he stabbed so poorly at the first pitch from Fernando Cruz, it made you think to take the bunt off, especially with the crashing corner infielders opening holes.
Cora kept the bunt on. Rafaela stabbed again. He popped it up to Cruz. Two attempts to bunt. Both poorly executed. Worse, both attempts were on pitches out of the zone. Chasing on bunts? Not good.
2. Nate Eaton hesitates at third base
Eaton stood on second base and Jarren Duran at first with two outs as Masataka Yoshida batted. The count went to 3-and-2.
The runner at second should remind himself not only that he is running on the pitch but also that he should be prepared to continue running on any ball hit in play—not just get to third base. The third base coach also has the responsibility to remind the runner to think two bases, not just one, with the head start.
On Tuesday we saw Angel Martinez of Cleveland score from second base on an infield hit with two outs—running on contact and never stopping.
Yoshida hit a ground ball that second baseman Jazz Chisholm stopped with a dive. Chisholm bounced his throw to first. The play was close enough that first baseman Ben Rice tried to catch it on a short hop. It bounced off his glove and trickled away.
Eaton should have been well on his way to home. He wasn’t. He stopped around third to read the play. By the time he located the ball, he thought about restarting but it was too late. The moment was gone. The Red Sox would have no more chances. They failed Bunting 101 and Baserunning 101.