Red Sox' Garrett Crochet Sends Powerful Message to MLB Players After Inking New Deal
Garrett Crochet took a stand last July, and that decision has now paid off.
Crochet, then with the Chicago White Sox, was one of the hottest names on the trade block last summer, but ultimately did not get traded before the deadline. Though MLB players often have little leverage in trade situations, Crochet used what he had by making it clear he would not pitch for a team that didn't plan on signing him to a long-term contract extension.
In the offseason, the White Sox would trade Crochet to the Red Sox, who signed him to a six-year, $170 million contract extension this week, a historic deal for a pitcher with four-plus years of service.
At his press conference after signing the extension, Crochet reflected on how his stand last July lead him to joining the Red Sox and now earning this massive deal.
“Who knows what really were to happen if we weren’t to, somewhat take a stand for ourselves," Crochet said Friday, via Tom Carroll. "You know as a player, there’s not a lot of opportunity for you to have control of a situation. But it all led to being acquired by a team like the Boston Red Sox who wanted to make that mutual commitment. So I hope it could serve as a reminder for players that you have control of situations more than you think."
The extension is especially important for a player like Crochet, who only completed his first season as a starting pitcher in 2024. Prior, Crochet was a reliever and had missed time in recent seasons after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Crochet became a starter, All-Star, and the AL Comeback Player of the Year in 2024, easily the best season of his career. His performance also meant that Crochet time could maximize his earnings as he exponentially increased his value as a player.
The Red Sox rewarded Crochet, and so far the 25-year-old pitcher has provided a strong return for Boston. In his first game after signing the extension, Crochet pitched eight scoreless innings, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out eight. Over his first two starts with the Red Sox, Crochet is 1-0 with a 1.38 ERA and 12 strikeouts.