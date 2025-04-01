Red Sox Reach Six-Year Extension Agreement With Pitcher Garrett Crochet
The Boston Red Sox reached a six-year, $170 million contract extension with pitcher Garrett Crochet on Monday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported.
The extension starts in 2026 and has an opt-out in 2030. Crochet's deal is actually the biggest signed by a pitcher with four-plus years competing. The previous record was Jacob deGrom's five-year, $137.5 million extension he signed with the New York Mets in 2019.
Crochet is in his first year with the Red Sox, and he was the team's Opening Day starter. He spent the past four seasons with the Chicago White Sox. The Red Sox acquired him in December.
During his Opening Day start, which the Red Sox won 5–2 over the Texas Rangers, Crochet pitched for five innings, posting five strikeouts while giving up five hits, two runs and two earned runs. His ERA is 3.60 after one start.
Crochet became a starter in 2024 for the White Sox after being a reliever in his previous three seasons. In 32 starts last season, Crochet posted a 3.58 ERA with 209 strikeouts, 123 hits, 61 runs and 58 earned runs allowed over 146 innings pitched.