Red Sox OF Jarren Duran Confronts Guardians Fan Who Allegedly Taunted Suicide Attempt
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran went 4-for-6 with an RBI in his team's 13–3 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday afternoon at Progressive Field.
Duran continued to pace Boston's starting lineup, accounting for four of the team's 15 hits in the contest.
But the story wasn't on Duran's play following Boston's series-clinching win. Instead, it was on what Duran had to encounter before the bottom of the seventh inning. As Duran was in the dugout preparing to take the field, a Guardians fan began chanting some inappropriate trash talk at the Red Sox outfielder, which reportedly crossed the line.
According to the Cleveland Guardians broadcast, Duran was being taunted about the suicide attempt that he opened up about in the Netflix documentary The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox.
Duran was seen confronting the fan, who was reportedly escorted out of the stands and removed from the ball park. People around the unruly fan could be seen taking exception to what was said to Duran, and the umpires made sure that the fan was ejected from the contest.
Ultimately, Duran remained in the game and hit an RBI double in the top of the ninth.
The Red Sox improved to 16–14 on the season with the victory.