Red Sox Starting Pitcher Walker Buehler to Be Placed on Injured List
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Walker Buehler will be placed on the injured list due to shoulder inflammation, the team announced on Friday.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora told the media on Thursday that the team was skipping Buehler's Friday start due to shoulder soreness, and that he was undergoing testing to determine the severity. The tests revealed inflammation, and Bryan Bello is starting in his place on Friday night.
Hunter Dobbins is set to start for the Red Sox on Saturday.
In other injury news for the Red Sox, second baseman Kristian Campbell is expected back in the lineup on Saturday. He missed Thursday night's loss to the Toronto Blue Jays and is out of the lineup on Friday against the Minnesota Twins due to sore ribs.
In addition, outfielder Masataka Yoshida underwent an MRI on Friday to check on his recovery from labrum surgery. He has yet to play this season for the Red Sox.