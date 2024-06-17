Red Sox' Triston Casas Tells Story of His Father's Arrest During In-Game Interview
Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas was mic'd up for an interview with ESPN during Sunday Night Baseball, and he chose a rather bizarre story to share about his dad on Father's Day.
Rather than sharing an uplifting story about his father, Casas opted to detail a moment from his Little League days when his father was arrested at one of his games. The Red Sox' slugger said that he learned a valuable lesson from the incident, which he shared on the national broadcast of Sunday's game against the New York Yankees.
"When I was in Little League... I had to have been six or seven... I get out one day and I come back to the dugout crying," explained Casas. "So, my dad, being the dad that he is, trying to teach me the lessons that he did in his own special way, came into the dugout, grabbed me by my shirt, dragged me to the line, and Looney Tunes style kicked me out onto the field."
"One of my best friends... his mom actually called child services on my dad and had him arrested at the field. I see my dad go away in the cop car, gets arrested and spends the night in jail," he continued.
Casas said that his father's arrest taught him a lifelong lesson to always put his best foot forward and give his all for his teammates even when he might be lacking for motivation or feeling down on himself.
It was a true roller coaster ride of a story from the young first baseman, who wasn't even participating in Sunday's game while sidelined with a rib injury.