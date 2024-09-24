Red Sox Are Sneaky Threat To Sign Breakout Reds Starter Who Could Opt Out
Starting pitching will be easily the most discussed topic around the Boston Red Sox this season.
Ironically enough, the Red Sox will finish the year with a top-10 starting staff in ERA. They were great at the beginning of the season, and they've been great again in September. But the summer revealed some obvious flaws that could easily be smoothed over if the Red Sox had another quality arm.
The concern, unfortunately, has become ownership's increased unwillingness to spend over the luxury tax. If Craig Breslow and the front office don't have the bandwidth to sign a Blake Snell or a Corbin Burnes, they may have to get creative.
One such option is the Cincinnati Reds' Nick Martinez, who split his time between the starting rotation and the bullpen this season to great effect. Martinez has an opt-out available after this season, which he seems certain to take given that he's only slated to make $12 million if he opts in.
When speaking with MLB.com beat reporter Mark Sheldon, Martinez seemed to indicate that the bidding will be open if the Reds aren't willing to pay him market value this winter.
"I still view it that I have a future here. When I signed, my mindset was I was going to be here for two years. I haven’t talked to my agent [Scott Boras] about what that looks like for next year. I’d like to still focus on this year, but it doesn’t mean I’m trying to run out of here," Martinez said.
"It’s a tricky situation for sure. It’s a delicate one that I have to communicate with my agent in terms of what I want. If what I want lines up here, and I think it does … there’s a more delicate issue that I think needs to be talked about."
That last part doesn't seem to be too hard to read in between the lines. Martinez is obviously going to opt out, and he should, because he's had an excellent year. At that point, the Red Sox can and should get heavily involved in the bidding.
After four years playing in Japan, Martinez appears to have turned his career around for good. He was an extremely effective swingman in San Diego for two years, and in Cincinnati, he has taken the next step to becoming a legitimate starting option. He had a 3.22 ERA this season in 41 appearances, including 15 starts.
Having Martinez in a rotation is valuable because he's proven to be extremely effective as a multi-inning reliever as well. He's like an older, more durable version of Garrett Whitlock. Signing him should in no way excuse the Red Sox not landing an ace, but it would be an incredible bonus piece.
