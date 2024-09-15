Red Sox Star Not Ruling Out Return To Boston In Surprising Update
The Boston Red Sox will have some important pieces hit free agency this winter.
Boston will have to make some tough decisions and the two most difficult seemingly will be about star closer Kenley Jansen and outfielder Tyler O'Neill. Both will hit the open market and it's unclear whether either will be back at this point.
For Jansen specifically, there have been plenty of rumors. It seemed like the Red Sox were preparing to trade him ahead of the 2024 season and then again ahead of the trade deadline but the team opted to keep him in both scenarios.
Jansen has been everything the Red Sox could've hoped for. He has shined in the closer role over the last two seasons and gave Boston a dependable arm it desperately needed. It's unclear what will happen this winter, but he didn't rule out a return, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"Even though it’s disappointing, I had a blast wearing this uniform, playing for these fans,” Jansen said as transcribed by Cotillo. “I don’t know what the future holds if the interest level will be there. We’ll see. For sure, wearing this uniform, I’m definitely proud wearing it. Legendary uniform, legendary organization, and the city’s unbelievable. I love the city. I love the fans. Of course, I want to keep throwing baseballs for them. But I just want to contend for a title. We’ll see what direction they want this team to go.
"If you look at the future, you’ve got very good young players. The future is going to be bright here soon. You can see players, and what they have, from Wilyer Abreu to (Ceddanne) Rafaela to (Brayan) Bello to Justin (Slaten). You can see the talent around. I definitely think it’s going to be bright here, the future."
Will Boston find a way to keep him around this winter?
