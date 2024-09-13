Superstar Free Agent Weighs Coming To Red Sox: 'Do These Guys Have Money To Spend?'
Every Boston Red Sox fan knows their team needs pitching this winter. So when a top free-agent pitcher talks specifically about the possibility of coming to Boston, ears are bound to perk up.
Though the Boston starting rotation has had some good moments this season, it's clear what the Red Sox need is a true ace. Someone who takes pressure off the rest of the pitching staff by posting each time through the rotation and gives the team a chance to win by racking up quality starts.
Corbin Burnes of the Baltimore Orioles is the free-agent pitcher at the top of every team's list this winter, and it's going to take a hefty contract to get him. Estimates on an eventual number for Burnes' contract have ranged anywhere from $250-300 million.
But let's say, for a moment, that the money was no object for Red Sox ownership. Would Burnes even consider coming to Boston? It seems we now know the answer.
Speaking to Sean McAdam of MassLive, Burnes spoke about his thought process on potentially signing with the Red Sox this winter.
"They’re a historic franchise and have played a lot of good baseball over the years,” Burnes said. “They’re not a bad baseball team this year. But when you get to the point in free agency is when you kind of dig in more (and ask), ‘Hey, do these guys have money to spend? Do they need pitching?’ Kind of everything that goes into your personal experience."
"If they call and they’re interested, we’ll do more homework about the team that’s there, who do they have coming up, and whether it’s a team that’s going to compete for a long time. It will be the same type of evaluation for every team that calls, but it’s hard to say now who’s going to be interested and who’s not interested.”
Now, we must return to the reality where money is an object to Red Sox ownership, because it's clear that even with all the other factors Burnes mentions, he wants to be paid at the top of the market. And he should, because that's what a 29-year-old Cy Young winner should get in free agency.
The Red Sox will have to compete against some of the game's biggest spenders to lure Burnes to Fenway Park. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen never worries about the cost, and his team desperately needs starting pitching. The Los Angeles Dodgers always seem to get involved. This is going to be a high-stakes bidding war.
The Red Sox have a lot of other things they can sell Burnes on if they do prove they're willing to match those other teams' price tags. But in the event of a lowball offer, will the discussion end before it even begins?
