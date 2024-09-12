Injured Red Sox Top Prospect Poised For Breakout 2025 Season, Per Insider
The Boston Red Sox farm system is beginning to feel like an embarrassment of riches.
There's already a "Big Four," the consensus top four position players in the Red Sox organization that have all migrated to Triple-A in the past month. But the talent runs even deeper.
This July, Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow conducted his first Major League Baseball Draft at the helm of the Red Sox. And to his great fortune, a prospect that many considered a lock to go in the top five at one point was sitting there for him at the 12th pick.
Former Texas A&M outfielder Braden Montgomery was considered a steal for the Red Sox by many, but he hasn't been able to debut in the minors because of a fractured ankle suffered during the NCAA Tournament. When Montgomery returns, however, hopes are high among top prospect evaluators.
On Thursday, insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic named Montgomery as one of the 10 prospects he expects to crack his Top 50 rankings when the list returns for the 2025 season.
"Braden Montgomery was the most athletic outfielder in this year’s draft, with a strong arm and upper-deck power. Selected by Boston with the 12th pick out of Texas A&M, Montgomery is a solid defender in right field and a smart base runner. He projects to have 30-home run power. He also has great makeup and the intangibles that teams want," Bowden said.
Once a two-way player at Stanford, Montgomery focused on hitting when he transferred to Texas A&M for the 2024 season. He has a cannon for an arm and big-time power potential. The only question for some is whether he will remain a switch-hitter or stick to batting left-handed long-term.
The Red Sox had four prospects on Bowden's updated list: shortstop Marcelo Mayer (No. 5), infielder/outfielder Kristian Campbell (No. 11), catcher Kyle Teel (No. 12), and outfielder Roman Anthony (No. 21).
