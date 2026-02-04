Red Sox Get Triston Casas Update Amid Unclear Boston Future

The clock is ticking and time is running out if the Boston Red Sox specifically want to get a deal done before Spring Training begins.

There is less than one week to go until Spring Training kicks off and Boston is still in a place in which the roster doesn't appear to be complete. From a pitching perspective, the Red Sox are all set. Boston has built a juggernaut of a starting rotation and the bullpen should be good once again, as well. But things are still clunky from a position-player standpoint. Boston added Willson Contreras, who is great. Boston has a hole in the infield and yet it currently has four legit high-end outfielders and a fifth option in Masataka Yoshida, who is in no-man's land. The club also has Kristian Campbell, who doesn't have a clear path to playing time despite inking an extension last year. And, the club has Triston Casas, who is supposed to be the first baseman of the future and has big power.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

As the roster is currently constructed, there will be talented players who don't get enough at-bats. Someone like Casas or Yoshida or even one of the other outfielders will be on the outside looking in and yet because the Red Sox have a hole in the infield, we could see a lot out of someone like David Hamilton. Casas or Yoshida's bats would be better, but the roster isn't constructed to maximize all of its talent. MLB.com's Ian Browne dove into the "dilemma" while noting that Casas isn't expected to be ready to fully go until May 1.

The Red Sox have some decisions to still make

Apr 22, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first base Triston Casas (36) hits a three run home run against the Seattle Mariners in the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

"First baseman Triston Casas was supposed to hold down that position for years in Boston and hit 30-plus homers annually while doing so," Browne wrote. "But the big left-handed hitter suffered major injuries in each of the last two seasons, leading the Sox to trade for a solid right-handed-hitting first baseman in Willson Contreras. Casas likely won’t be a full go until May 1 or so as he recovers from a ruptured left patellar tendon. ... He also has options remaining, so the Sox could extend his stay in Triple-A Worcester to help Casas regain his timing. But once he is ready, the Sox will need a place to put him. Designated hitter is one place he could go.

"But then what about Masataka Yoshida, who hasn’t yet put it together for a full season but has shown flashes when healthy? Yoshida has two years left on the five-year contract he was signed to when Chaim Bloom was running Boston’s front office. The other issue is that the Sox have four strong outfielders (Jarren Duran, Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu) for three starting spots, and DH is a good place to rotate the extra guy through.

"But how is that possible if Casas or Yoshida are occupying that spot? You get the feeling [Craig Breslow’s] offseason isn’t even close to over given some of the redundancies on the roster and the one significant hole that remains."

If Casas isn't able to fully go until May 1, that will give the team some time to make decisions, at least. But Browne acknowledged that the "feeling" is that Boston isn't done yet. Hopefully, that is the case.

More MLB: Red Sox's Reported 32-Year-Old NPB Signing Explained