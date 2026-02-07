Red Sox Mock Trade: Landing Cubs' Nico Hoerner With Only Prospects

The Boston Red Sox seem to like setting themselves near-impossible tasks.

Trading for a six-WAR second baseman on a contending team is an extremely tough ask, even if that team theoretically has an infielder to spare. But for weeks now, we've heard the Red Sox linked to Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner, and to his teammate Matt Shaw, for that matter.

Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe sent a stir through Red Sox fans on Friday when he reported that Boston was still trying to make a "prospect-based trade" for an infielder. Hoerner would be on the short list of infielders that would make sense, but is that objective even remotely achievable?

Red Sox would have to "overpay" for Hoerner

If the Red Sox are counting starting pitchers Connelly Early and Payton Tolle as prospects, we've been conditioned to believe this deal is doable. But if not, since those two have major league experience, the Red Sox would have to give up their third-best pitching prospect and a whole lot more.

All prospect rankings per MLB Pipeline:

Sandoval felt like a worthy inclusion in the deal because the Cubs could absolutely use more rotation help, and his collective bargaining tax hit is less than Hoerner's, so he's not an albatross on the payroll. With that said, he also isn't trustworthy coming off the injury, so the Red Sox would still have to include a ton of prospect surplus value.

How both teams feel about Witherspoon is the key here. We at Red Sox On SI truly believe he's one of the five best right-handed pitching prospects in the sport, and would frankly rather give up Early in a deal like this.

But if the Red Sox value those who have already made their major league debuts, then the Cubs might be even more enticed to take this deal than they would have been if Early was included.

It feels like something between a moderate and a massive overpay from the Red Sox. But for the Cubs to accept, potentially hurting their infield in the short term, they might have to feel like haul is on the massive side.

