Reds’ Elly De La Cruz Left MLB Fans in Awe With His Stunning Move vs. Brewers
In this story:
Cincinnati Reds star shortstop Elly De La Cruz has quickly become must-see TV in his young MLB career for what he can do at the plate, in the field and on the base paths.
If you need more proof of that then check out what he did in Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. De La Cruz was on second base when a pickoff throw was botched by the Brewers. He then not only took third base but he was able to get all the way to home to score a run after just beating the throw thanks to his incredible speed.
Check this out:
Unbelievable.
Fans loved it:
