SI

Reds’ Elly De La Cruz Left MLB Fans in Awe With His Stunning Move vs. Brewers

Andy Nesbitt

Reds star Elly De La Cruz scored from second after a bad pickoff attempt by the Brewers.
Reds star Elly De La Cruz scored from second after a bad pickoff attempt by the Brewers. /
In this story:

Cincinnati Reds star shortstop Elly De La Cruz has quickly become must-see TV in his young MLB career for what he can do at the plate, in the field and on the base paths.

If you need more proof of that then check out what he did in Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. De La Cruz was on second base when a pickoff throw was botched by the Brewers. He then not only took third base but he was able to get all the way to home to score a run after just beating the throw thanks to his incredible speed.

Check this out:

Unbelievable.

Fans loved it:

Published
Andy Nesbitt

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the Assistant Managing Editor of Audience Engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking & Trending News Team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. He has been working in sports media for over 20 years, appearing on Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe, and NBC Sports. He’s a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/MLB